James Douglas Parquette, 25, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, 24th of September 2020. Formerly of Elk Mound, WI, James was born on March 31st, 1995, in Racine, WI, the son of Chana (Dennis) Kolpien Jr. and William (Bonnie) Parquette. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 2013 and went on to study Diesel Mechanics at Arizona Automotive Institute where he graduated in 2014.

James enjoyed working on automobiles with his brothers, along with gaming, target practicing, not to mention watching movies and taking the 4x4s out with his family. He always went out of his way to help his family which was so appreciated. James had a special goofy side that was always welcomed.

James is survived by his mother Chana (Dennis) Kolpien Jr. of Sun Tan Valley, AZ, father William (Bonnie) Parquette of Cadott, WI; two brothers, Jonathan Parquette of Eau Claire, WI, and Joshua Kolpien of San Tan Valley, AZ, and a half-brother, Thomas Ray Harvey of Cable, WI; grandparents, Thomas Parquette of Branson, MO, Kathy Szybski of Caledonia, WI, Denny (Sandy) Kolpien Sr. of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Cathy Whiting of Hayward, WI; uncle Joel Whiting of Hayward, WI, a special aunt, Lissa (Andrew) Erickson of Red Wing, MN, and other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

James is preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Hebeler and grandfather, Harlan Whiting.

The service will be held October 10th at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church in Elk Mound, WI, at 6 p.m. with a brief visitation prior to the service. Guests will be asked to follow all CDC guidelines for gathering including face masks.