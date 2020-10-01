Dunn County reports first death due to COVID-19

Menomonie, Wisconsin, September 30, 2020 — The Dunn County Health Department (DCHD) confirmed today that a Dunn County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The individual was elderly. The DCHD is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends for their loss,” stated KT Gallagher, Dunn County Health Officer. “This death and our current high rate of COVID-19 infections emphasize the need for us all to do our part to prevent spreading COVID-19 germs”.

Currently, a total of 612 people in Dunn County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 202 current active cases. Dunn County is considered to have a “very high” case activity and increasing trend in cases averaging over 50 cases a day per 100,000 people.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a data dashboard on in June showing county-level COVID-19 activity and regional hospital capacity. The dashboard was updated today to increase the upper limit to “very high,” meaning 350 cases in two weeks, or 25 cases per day, per 100,000 people. Visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/disease.htm for more information.

In addition to wearing a mask, these actions will help you protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

• Stay home if you are sick or feel off.

• Reduce your social circle and gathering size to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

• Stay home if you do not need to go out. Working from home, virtual gatherings, and using curbside or delivery ordering are still the safest and best options to protect yourself and others.

• Stay 6 feet from other people. Respiratory droplets are in the air when other people cough, sneeze, talk and breathe. Staying 6 feet from others will lower the chances of you coming in contact with the virus from those droplets.

• Assume you have come in contact with COVID-19 if you go out. Watch for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you have these symptoms, call your doctor to be tested.

Please know that the health and safety of all community members remains our highest priority.

You can stay up to date with the latest information from the Dunn County, Wisconsin Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/dunncountywi/ or the Dunn County Health Department website, https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/index.asp?SEC={C8A480A6-E321-468A-8920-705855D2E445}.