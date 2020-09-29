Sharon Adelle (Norden) Boettcher, 77, of Baldwin, WI, died September 24, 2020 at the Baldwin Care Center. She was the daughter of Herman and Dorothy Norden of Baldwin.

Sharon is survived by her three children, Karen Boettcher of Boyceville, Susan (Bryan) Hahn of Thompson, ND, and Michael (Nely) Boettcher of Eau Claire; two grandchildren, Jason Hahn of Shakopee, MN, and Catherine Hahn of Sandy, OR; two brothers, Dean Norden of Baldwin, and Lowell (Kathy) Norden of Hudson; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, LaVerne Boettcher; and her parents.

Sharon was an elementary teacher and retired fro Boyceville School District. She dedicated her life to educating children. She was a lifelong sports fan, and particularly cheered for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, the University of North Dakota, and the Duke basketball team. She was especially proud of her two grandchildren and loved to spend time at her cabin in northern Wisconsin.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials for Sharon’s family may be directed to: O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Care of Sharon Boettcher Family, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf. Cremation services have been provided by the O’Connell Family Funeral Home & Countryside Crematory of Baldwin WI, 715-684-3434 www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com.