Rebecca L. Sempf, age 93 formerly of Boyceville, WI, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, WI.

Becky was born April 9, 1927, in the Twp. of Glenwood to Nick and Linda (Clausnitzer) Mehleis.

Following her schooling she worked for several local businesses over the years including; First for Maude Johnston at Johnston’s Clothing, which Maude later sold to Bruce and Lana Everts and she stayed on. She also worked in food service for Hurtgen’s Catering and then volunteered at the Menomonie Food Pantry. Becky was a good cook working with vegetables from the garden, canning cucumbers, beets, beans and freezing corn, tomatoes, juice and cherries. When she was done she would sneak down to the creek and fish for trout, which she learned to can for Fritz. After Fritz’ passing she took many trips with her traveling companion Dorothy Magnuson.

During this time Becky married Gustav “Fritz” Sempf on March 22, 1947, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gustav and daughter Linda LaFave brother Paul Mehleis, sisters Irene Zillmer and Gene Martin and half brother John Peterson.

She is survived by children: Bill Sempf of Boyceville, WI, and Kathy (Doug) Standaert of Glenwood City, WI; Son-in-law Joseph LaFave; 5 grandchildren: Dan (Denise) LaFave, Tim LaFave, Nikki (Troy) Simmon, Amanda Standaert and Emilee (Kyle) Samens; 5 Great-grandchildren, Brittany (Andy) Trivaglio, Tim LaFave, Andy Grant, Sydney Grant and Rory Standaert; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Braxton and Huxson Trivaglio; 2 Half Sisters Barbara (Leroy) Winberg and Catherine (Ron) Gerry; Half sister-in-law Darlene Peterson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City with Fr. John Long as celebrant. Interment of cremains will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date. Friends may call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services Friday.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, WI.

Arrangements are being handled by Anderson Funeral Home, www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com