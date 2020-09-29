Betty Lou Stansbury Kosharek Dole, 92, of Sun City, AZ (formerly Boyceville, WI) passed into the arms of our Lord on November 1, 2019.

She was born September 21, 1927 to Floyd and Kathryn (West) Stansbury in Downing, WI, the 2nd of 7 children. She attended school in Downing and graduated from Boyceville High School. After graduation, Betty worked in the Twin Cities, then married Orville T. Kosharek. They had one daughter, Jacqueline Jean. Besides farming with Orv, she had various jobs in the Boyceville area working at the local grocery/clothing store and as a bookkeeper for Hedlund Mfg. They enjoyed entertaining at the farm and playing for dances, with Orv on the saxophone and Betty on the piano. Orville passed away in 1964.

In 1967 she married her high school classmate, Leland L. Dole, sold her farm and she, Lee and stepdaughter, Leigh Anne moved to Security, CO where they ran an ice cream parlor in Manitou Springs and later the Knights of Columbus Lounge in Security. Betty also worked part time and played the piano at various nursing homes and charity events. She enjoyed crafts and made many delightful ceramic pieces and crocheted beautiful afghans. In 1996, they retired in Sun City, AZ.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, her first husband, Orville, 4 sisters: Goldean (and brother-in-law Arvid Thomas); Arlyss (and brother-in-law LaVern Engebretson); Ardythe (and brother-in-law Joe Myers and brother-in-law David Laberee); Doreen (and brother-in-law Don Lentz and brother-in-law Hank Wisdorf) 1 brother, William (and sister-in-law Joyce Stansbury); sister-in-law, Frances (and brother-in-law LaVerne Reynolds).

Betty is survived by her husband, Lee, of Sun City, AZ; daughter, Jacqueline Kosharek Crosby (Rick Kemis) of Luck, WI; step-daughter Leigh Anne Roche of Sun City, AZ; 1 sister: Ann (Al) Jorgenson of Balsam Lake, WI; 2 grandsons: Kalin (Nicole) and Torrin (Samantha) Roche of CO; and six great grandchildren. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Betty will always be remembered as a devoted homemaker, her love of music, the piano, and her caring ways.

A funeral mass was held at St Joachim & St Anne’s Catholic Church, Sun City, AZ on November 19, 2019. Burial “Rite of Committal” will be at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Menomonie, WI on September 30, 2020 at 2 pm.