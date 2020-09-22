Leonard M. Kopas, age 81 of Burnsville, MN passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at home after a battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault, MN.

Leonard Melvin, the son of John Jr. and Dorothy (Ulicny) Kopas, was born on December 24, 1938, in Dunn County, Wisconsin. He attended Boyceville High School and graduated with the class of 1956. Following high school Leonard served in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis. In January of 1962 he was united in marriage to Barbara Thielen in Richfield, MN. Leonard was retired for 16 years after a career in purchasing management. Leonard was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on all of the Minnesota teams. He played softball into his 50s and the activity that brought him the most enjoyment was watching his grandchildren play hockey.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Kopas of Burnsville; by his children, Scott (Kim) Kopas of Jordan, MN and Dawn (Jay) Pavel of Kilkenny, MN; by his grandchildren, Andy Kopas (Sam), Cory (Angie) Kopas, Sean (Tona) Kopas, Tori Pavel and Brody Pavel; by 7 great grandchildren; by his brother, John (Rieta) Kopas of Roseville, MN and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Dorothy Score and Judy Halvorson and by his brother, Gerald Kopas.

Private family services will be held at a later date and interment will be at the Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers the memorials be directed to the IPF Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/life-with-pf/about-ipf.

For online tributes and further information please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com.