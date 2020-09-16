Dunn County Reports Potential Exposures to COVID-19

Dunn County Wisconsin, September 16th, 2020 – The Dunn County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at three local bars Saturday evening to early Sunday morning. Anyone who were at the bars on the given days AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their provider to get tested.

The Health Department will continue to alert the public via social media (Facebook) and a press release when there has been potential exposure of close contacts who are within 6ft for 15 minutes of a confirmed case and the potentially exposed individuals are not able to be identified/contacted.

Times and place of potential exposure include:

• Diablo Blue from 12:30 am to 1:00 am on September 13th.

• Eau Galle Saloon & Grill from 1:00 am to 2:30 am on September 13th.

• Twisted Sister in Arkansaw, Wisconsin from 11:00 pm to 1:00 am on September 12th to September 13th .

If you were at these locations during these times and are experiencing symptoms, please call your health care provider to get tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.

*COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.

Everyone can help prevent the spread of illness in our community with a few simple, but effective actions:

• Stay home if you have a cough, fever, sore throat, or other symptoms of illness

• Practice good personal hygiene:

o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, eating, or drinking.

o Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, then wash your hands.

o Use hand sanitizer if you do not have soap and water readily available.

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• While in public, keep six feet between you and people who don’t live in your home. Avoid gathering with people not in your household. Wear a cloth face covering indoors and when physical distance is hard to maintain outdoors.

• Call your health care provider if you have any questions about your health.

Please know that the health and safety of all community members remains our highest priority. You can stay up to date with the latest information from the Dunn County, Wisconsin Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/dunncountywi/ or the Dunn County Health Department website, https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/index.asp?SEC={C8A480A6-E321-468A-8920-705855D2E445}.