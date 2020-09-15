Mildred Voznak, nee Yamriska, passed away September 12, 2020 at age 93.

Mildred was born August 30, 1927 in Boyceville, WI to Julius and Emilia, nee Durina Yamriska.

In her early teen years in Boyceville, she served as a nanny to several families in the area and also served as a nanny in Minneapolis. She then moved to Chicago and worked at Sears Roebuck and at Florsheim Shoe Factory.

Millie loved dancing to the old-time music and went dancing a couple times a week. At one of the dances, she met her sweetheart, George Voznak. They were married on June 24, 1950. To this union, they were blessed with 4 children; Patrick, Michael, Joseph and Sandra (Pierce) Lesniak.

Upon their retirement, they moved to Homosassa Springs, FL. There they found their love of country line dancing.

Millie had a true artistic eye. She would often paint on t-shirts and sweatshirts. She enjoyed puzzles and loved the coloring books. She enjoyed coloring nature scenes, birds, fish and farm animals the most. Her choice of colors and attention to detail was truly amazing and artistic.

Ill health made it necessary for them to leave Florida, moving back to Northlake, IL to live with their son, Joseph.

Millie leaves to mourn; her children, Pat, Mike, Joe and Sandy (Pierce); sister, Olga Yamriska; sister-in-law, Annabelle Yamriska; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Julius and Emilia; brothers, baby Julius, Paul, John and sister, Zelka.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday, September 19, 2020, with visitation 2 hours prior to the service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville, WI. Interment will be at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville, WI.

Our loss is Heaven’s gain.