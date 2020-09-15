2020 Rustic Lore Days – Miss GC Crowned

CROWNING MOMENT — A new Miss Glenwood City court was coronated Saturday afternoon, September 12 during a ceremony at the Glenwood City Community Center. Above, Haley Klasse (left) was crowned the new 2020-21 Miss Glenwood City by the outgoing Miss Glenwood City Hallie Dopkins while Natasha Lagerstrom (right) received her 1st princess tiara from former 1st princess Tabitha Nadeau. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most of the annual Rustic Lore festivities were cancelled. Following the ceremony there was a luncheon and then the new court rode through the streets of Glenwood City on the float led by the Glenwood City Fire trucks. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
2020-21 MISS GLENWOOD CITY COURT — Glenwood City has new royalty following the queen’s coronation held this past Saturday afternoon, September 12 at the Glenwood City Community Center. Pictured from left to right are 2020-21 Miss Glenwood City Haley Klasse and 1st princess Natasha Lagerstrom. —photo by Shawn DeWitt