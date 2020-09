Irene L. Link, age 66 of Knapp, WI, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home with hospice.

Irene was born Octtober 22, 1953, in Eau Claire, WI, to Robert and Elsie (Noland) Klatt.

Following high school Irene worked outside of the home and farmed.

Interment services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Mound Cemetery Downing, WI, with Luanne Prochnow officiating.