Motorcycle crash in Glenwood City

Glenwood City Police officer Adam Malean inspected a motorcycle that crashed at the intersection of West Oak Street and Syme Avenue in Glenwood City shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26. The Glenwood City Fire Department and Ambulance also responded to the incident. The Tribune Press Reporter made a request for a release of information about the accident but Glenwood City Police Chief Robert Darwin told the newspaper that he could neither provide the identity of the motorcycle driver nor any details of the crash until the department’s case had be completed. —photo by Shawn DeWitt