BOyceville welcomes students back to school – 9-2-2020

WELCOME BACK — Students were greeted by Tiffany Creek Elementary teachers Holly Sweeney and Corey Day this past Tuesday morning, September 1 for the first day of school in the Boyceville Community School District. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
TIFFANY CREEK ELEMENTARY students, all wearing masks, disembarked from the school bus Tuesday morning, September 1st ready for the first day of the 2020-21 school year. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
FIRST DAY INSTRUCTIONS — Tiffany Creek Elementary teacher Jolene Bird gave her first-grade students some instruction during the first day of school. Boyceville student returned for the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday, September 1. —photo by Shawn DeWitt