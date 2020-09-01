ANNA M. (KNUTSON) DYRDAL

Anna M. Dyrdal 76, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 2075 Highway 59 South, Thief River Falls, MN. The Funeral Service to celebrate Ann’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 2075 Highway 59 South, Thief River Falls, MN with Rev. Alex Amiot officiating with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 14376 180th Street NW, Thief River Falls, MN.

Anna Marie Knutson was born November 8, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI number seven of thirteen children born to Alfred and Hilda (Christopherson) Knutson. She was baptized in the hospital because she had pneumonia and was not expected to make it. The family settled in Colfax, WI where Ann was confirmed into the Lutheran faith and graduated from Colfax High School with the class of 1961.

In 1960 at a chance meeting cleverly arranged by Donnie’s sister-in-law, Barb “The Matchmaker” while visiting her sister’s family in St. Paul, MN, Annie met her future husband, Donovan “Donnie” Dyrdal who happened to be there visiting family as well. On December 2, 1961, the couple were married at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN. They settled in St. Paul where Ann worked at Minnesota Knitting Mills and later at Sealy Mattress Company both in St. Paul, MN. Their son Gregory T. was born in 1962 in St. Paul and in 1963 the family made their home on the Dyrdal Family Farm near Thief River Falls, MN. Their family grew to include three more children; Kathryn A. (1963), John D. (1965) and Kristine M. (1967).

Ann was a huge part of the family farm, caring for animals, drying grain, driving truck, tractor and combine, running for parts while still cooking and caring for her family. She also worked in the office at L.B. Hartz wholesale and was an early Digi-Key employee starting out in the Mar-Craft Building, during that time she held numerous positions throughout the years and was currently working part-time from home, except for a period when Ann stayed home caring for her young children and loving husband.

She enjoyed dancing, singing, camping, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling, playing cards, reading, baking visiting with family and friends, “sister gatherings” and especially enjoyed hosting family gatherings and being “Grandma” to many. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and truly made her house a home where family came together to celebrate. Ann was the most kind, giving, caring woman. She was a warrior and a rock for her family.

Ann and Don attended his parent’s Norden Lutheran Church later became members of Oak Ridge Lutheran Church and were currently members of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls. She enjoyed participating in the Good Cheer Club, church choir, Bible study and serving for fellowship, where she developed many special relationships with her church families. Ann lived her life as a Christian and led by example.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Donovan; children, Greg (Dawn), Kathryn and John all of Thief River Falls; grandchildren, Sierra (Jake), Michael, Nolan, Danielle, Christopher & Mickaela; great-grandchildren, Marli, Alejandra, Lionel, Bree, Taylor & one more on the way; siblings, Betty, Norman (Coryne), Russell (Ann), Darline (Jim), David (Mary), Richard (Becky), Larry (Karen), Carol (Mike), Nancy (Jim); brother-in-law, Gus; brother-in-law, David (Barbara); God-children, Allison, Vicki & Joshua; many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kristine; parents; siblings, Arla (Rod), Donna, and infant sister, Susan Jane; brother-in-law, Byron; sister-in-law, LuAnn (Daryl); God-son, Dean; and very dear friend, Eleanor Joyce.

Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com