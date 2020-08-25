SERVPRO of Barron, Dunn, and Rusk Counties franchise recognized for outstanding performance at company’s first “virtual” convention

BOYCEVILLE – During SERVPRO’s 51st Annual Convention – the company’s first “virtual” convention – top company representatives recognized the extraordinary performance of SERVPRO of Barron, Dunn & Rusk Counties with the CHAIRMAN’S Bronze award. Originally scheduled for July 5-9 in Boston but reformatted due to restrictions and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the online event kicked off with a live Opening Night Reception on July 6 and wrapped up with a live Awards Show on July 9, when Ricky J. & Andrea M. Hanestad of SERVPRO of Barron, Dunn & Rusk Counties and other high-performing franchisees were recognized.

“It has been a challenging year for our business, because we had to balance delivering the world-class service that SERVPRO is known for with taking extra precautions to protect the health and well-being of both our team and our clients,” said Ricky J. Hanestad, SERVPRO of Barron, Dunn & Rusk Counties owner. “Working in an uncharted environment, our team, along with SERVPRO franchisees across the country, responded with professionalism and compassion to serve our communities when they needed us. I’m enormously proud of our success this year, and proud, as always, to be a SERVPRO franchise owner.”

While this year’s Convention was “unconventional,” it attracted a record-breaking number of registrations for franchises, owners, and teammates, with the franchise employee participation seeing the largest increase over previous years’ gatherings. Convention organizers presented 34 pre-recorded workshops and five live workshops during the actual Convention week but made that content available to registered “attendees” for two full weeks. During that time, convention organizers tallied nearly 39,500 workshop views, and a total of 3,000 individual viewers tuned in for one or more of the General Sessions. Keynote Speaker Kevin Brown attracted 1,800 concurrent viewers for his presentation alone.

“It’s clear that this year’s online format made it possible for employees and teams to participate in workshops and sessions when they might not normally be able travel to convention,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “This is a lesson learned and an unexpected benefit coming from a tragic and trying time. It’s certain that we will be looking at ways to offer content for teams at home during future conventions. As always, I offer my congratulations and thanks to the diverse group of dedicated franchise owners and their teams who help make SERVPRO an industry leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation year after year.”