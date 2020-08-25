RONALD F. MCDONOUGH

Ronald “Shorty” F. McDonough, age 72 of Boyceville passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Ron was born August 8, 1948 in Mondovi to Floyd and Audrey (Markey) McDonough. In 1958 his family moved to the Wheeler area and graduated from Boyceville High School. He enlisted in the Army and served during the Vietnam War. On August 11, 1979 he married Deborah Fisher at Our Savior’s Lutheran in Wheeler.

He enjoyed the outdoors, liked to go fishing and always watched the Green Bay Packers. Ron loved spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter Lynnmarie. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Ron is survived by his wife Deborah, children Grace (Mike) Gerhardt, Sara McDonough, Tracy McDonough and Mark McDonough; one granddaughter Lynnmarie McDonough; siblings Ed McDonough, Sharon (Larry) Hoff, Dave McDonough and Wendy Turner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Larry (Anita) McDonough and Allen McDonough, sister-in-law Jan McDonough, brother-in-law Tim Turner and niece Julie Hoff.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Hay River, Dunn County with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating and military honors by Amvets Post #1128.

