COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in Boyceville Monday August 24, 2020 with National Guard Assistance

Menomonie, WI, August 20th, 2020 – Dunn County is partnering with the Boyceville Community School District and the Wisconsin National Guard to host a community COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Boyceville, WI on Monday August 24th, 2020. The testing site will be at Tiffany Creek Elementary School, 161 East St, Boyceville, WI. The event will run from 1:00pm – 7:00pm or until testing kits run out. Online reservations are encouraged and can be made at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. After you register, you will be given a QR code for the event. If you are unable to register online before the event, a National Guard member will help you register at the event.

Any Wisconsin resident 5 years and older who is currently sick with any of these symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficult breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue or new loss of taste or smell, are eligible for nasal swab testing. Following testing, people should return directly to their home and isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from public health. Isolation means stay home, separate yourself from other people in your home, and wash your hands often. People will be notified of their test results using an online portal for negative results and by phone for positive results within about 3-4 days.

Testing through the collection site will be free of cost. Please check our Facebook page before you leave home for updates and to see if testing kits are still available. If testing kits run out before the end of the event, we will update our Facebook page.

Providing a mass COVID-19 testing site offers a better understanding of the presence of the virus in our communities. This will only be a moment-in-time snapshot of its current activity. Following this event, testing will still be available through our local healthcare providers for other people who are experiencing any of the above symptoms.

For more information regarding this event please call the Dunn County Health Department at 715-232-2388.