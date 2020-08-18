Pete Peterson, age 64, of Emerald, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020. Pete was born on August 11, 1956, in New Richmond, Wisconsin to Melvin and Mary Jane Peterson. He grew up in Osceola, Wisconsin and graduated from Osceola High School.

After high school, he served in the National Guard for several years before meeting his wife, Tami Peterson (Brandt). They married in July of 1980, made their home in Emerald, Wisconsin and had two children, Nick and Gabby Peterson. He worked for the St. Croix County Highway Department for the majority of his life and happily retired at the age of 59.

Pete loved to play ball in his younger days, and enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling and anything mechanic related. He was always helping out family and friends in every way he could and was well known as “the tire guy.”

He is survived by his wife, Tami, children, Nick and Gabby, brothers, Rod (Linda) Peterson and Byron Peterson and many nieces, nephews, and in laws. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mary Jane Peterson and brother, Gary Peterson.

A visitation will be held at the Anderson Funeral home in Glenwood City, WI on Wednesday, August 19 from 4-7 p.m., followed by a small memorial service.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends.