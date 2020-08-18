Bud (Bill) Canfield Celebration of Life Party and Memorial

Born March 13th, 1938; died April 5th, 2020

Survived by: Wife, Jeane of 45 years; Sisters: Patricia Canfield (Schoonover), Judith Canfield (Helgeson), Children: Edith Canfield, Bill Canfield, Amy L Canfield (Drinkman); Step Daughters: Amy J Doornick (Volkman), Debra Doornnick (Larabee): Step sons: Tim Doornick, Doug Doornick, Aaron Doornick, as well as many Grand and Great Grandchildren.

Bud was a farmer in Connorsville area, a mechanic at Nelsons/Rete’s IHC Dealership in Boyceville until it closed. He continued as a Mechanic/Semi-Truck Driver at Downing Tractor Parts (All-States Ag Parts) for many years. He moved to Columbus, New Mexico in 1990. He graduated from NM Police Academy and was a New Mexico Park Ranger and Manager for 8 years. He drove cross country semi-truck for a NM furniture maker for many years.

He loved to spend time with his kids, grandkids and extended family. Bud was a talented guitar player and singer. He played for his family, around campfires, weddings, at Connorsville Methodist Church and churches and retirement homes in New Mexico. He often played at the famed Tumbleweed Theater in Columbus, NM. Buds music was an inspiration to every one who heard him sing

He was a major part of the social fabric of Columbus, NM; a Village Councilman, FASF Advisory Board Member, FASF Board of Trustees, President of Friends of Pancho Villa State Park, active volunteer at Columbus Library, Columbus Historical Society, and is a documented Advisor/Historian for the Motorbooks Int. book titled “Threshers.”

Bud loved to explore the State Parks of WI and New Mexico, especially with his family. He loved to visit with and socialize with people of all ages and walks of life. He loved people and was a true connector. He is deeply missed ad there is now a void in this world where he once stood.

The Celebration and Memorial service will be held at Boyceville Community Center, WI on August 29th, 2020. Doors open at 1:00pm. Informal Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. Music by Eddie Schmidt following memorial and a light lunch will be served. All are welcome to come and share stories of how Bud has impacted your life. Bud’s wishes were to be remembered with a party.