Stafsholt wins August 11 Republican primary for 10th Senate District

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — Rob Stafsholt, the incumbent representative for the state’s 29th Assembly District, has won the August 11 Republican primary for the 10th Senate District.

Stafsholt (New Richmond) faced challenger Cheri Link (Somerset) on the primary ballot.

According to the unofficial election results, Stafsholt gathered 12,563 votes (65 percent), and Link received 6,828 votes (35 percent).

Stafsholt will face Democratic Incumbent Senator Patty Schachtner in the November 3 election.

The 10th Senate District includes the 28th, 29th, and 30th Assembly Districts and includes parts of Burnett, Polk, St. Croix, Pierce and Dunn Counties.

29th Assembly

In a tight race, Clint Moses (Menomonie) has won the Republican primary for the state’s 29th Assembly District.

Moses was on the August 11 primary ballot along with Neil Kline (New Richmond) and Ryan Sherley (New Richmond).

According to the unofficial election results, Moses received 2,345 votes (38 percent), while Kline received 1,998 votes (32 percent) and Sherley received 1,807 votes (29 percent).

Moses will face Democratic challenger John Calabrese (Menomonie) in the November election.

The 29th Assembly District covers in Dunn County the Towns of Lucas, Menomonie, Stanton and Tiffany, and the Villages of Boyceville, Downing and Knapp as well as the City of Menomonie and parts of St. Croix County and Pierce County.

In St. Croix County, the 29th Assembly District includes the cities of Glenwood City and New Richmond, and the villages of Baldwin, Deer Park, Hammond, Star Prairie, Wilson and Woodville as well as the Towns of Cady, Cylon, Eau Galle, Emerald, Erin Prairie, Glenwood, Hammond, Pleasant Valley, Richmond, Rush River, Springfield, Stanton and Star Prairie.

St. Croix County District Attorney

St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney Karl Anderson has won the Republican primary for the position of district attorney in St. Croix County.

Anderson faced Dunn County Assistant District Attorney Amber Hahn in the August 11 primary.

Anderson received 6,865 votes while Hahn received 3,351 votes, according to the unofficial election results.

There were no Democratic candidates on the ballot for the primary election.

Incumbent St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes decided not to run for re-election.

67th Assembly

There were no Democratic or Republican challengers in the primary election August 11 for the state’s 67th Assembly District.

Incumbent Republican Representative Rob Summerfield (Bloomer) will face Democratic challenger Dr. Chris Kapsner (Boyceville) in the November election.

Assembly District 67 include the Towns of Colfax, Elk Mound, Grant, Hay River, Otter Creek, Red Cedar, Sand Creek, Sheridan, Sherman, Spring Brook, Tainter and Wilson along with the Villages of Colfax, Elk Mound, Ridgeland and Wheeler and parts of Barron and Chippewa Counties.

3rd Congressional

Incumbent United States Congressman Ron Kind has won the Democratic primary and Derrick Van Orden has won the Republican primary for Wisconsin’s 3rd U.S. Congressional District in the August 11 primary election.

Kind (La Crosse) faced Democratic challenger Mark Neumann (LaCrosse).

Kind received 52,995 votes (81 percent), while Neumann gathered 12,783 votes (19 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Van Orden (Hager City) was on the Republican ballot against Jessi Ebben (Eau Claire).

Van Orden received 36,335 votes (66 percent), and Ebben received 18,819 votes (34 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Kind and Van Orden will face off on the ballot November 3.

The 3rd Congressional District includes the Counties of Adams, Buffalo, Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Richland, Trempealeau, Vernon and Wood.

7th Congressional

There were no Democratic or Republican challengers in the primary election August 11 for Wisconsin’s 7th U.S. Congressional District.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany will face Democratic Challenger Trisha Zunker in the November 3 election.

Tiffany was elected as representative of the 7th Congressional District in a special election May 12, 2020, to replace Congressman Sean Duffy, who resigned from the position.

Tiffany and Zunker both ran for representative of the 7th Congressional District in the special election in May.

The 7th Congressional District includes the counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, St. Croix, Chippewa (partial), Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson (partial), Juneau (partial), Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe (partial), Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn and Wood (partial).