Kind and Van Orden win August 11 primary for 3rd U.S. Congressional District

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Incumbent United States Congressman Ron Kind has won the Democratic primary and Derrick Van Orden has won the Republican primary for Wisconsin’s 3rd U.S. Congressional District in the August 11 primary election.

Kind (La Crosse) faced Democratic challenger Mark Neumann (LaCrosse).

Kind received 52,995 votes (81 percent), while Neumann gathered 12,783 votes (19 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Van Orden (Hager City) was on the Republican ballot against Jessi Ebben (Eau Claire).

Van Orden received 36,335 votes (66 percent), and Ebben received 18,819 votes (34 percent), according to unofficial election results.

Kind and Van Orden will face off on the ballot November 3.

The 3rd Congressional District includes the Counties of Adams, Buffalo, Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Richland, Trempealeau, Vernon and Wood.

67th Assembly

There were no Democratic or Republican challengers in the primary election August 11 for the state’s 67th Assembly District.

Incumbent Republican Representative Rob Summerfield (Bloomer) will face Democratic challenger Dr. Chris Kapsner (Boyceville) in the November election.

Assembly District 67 include the Towns of Colfax, Elk Mound, Grant, Hay River, Otter Creek, Red Cedar, Sand Creek, Sheridan, Sherman, Spring Brook, Tainter and Wilson along with the Villages of Colfax, Elk Mound, Ridgeland and Wheeler and parts of Barron and Chippewa Counties.