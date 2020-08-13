Fire consumes Semi Tractor on Colfax’s Main Street

SEMI FIRE — A semi fire in downtown Colfax the afternoon of August 13 around 2 p.m. completely consumed the tractor. The semi driver pulled over on the side of Main Street/state Highway 40 across from The Outhouse Bar. The driver used a hose from a nearby house to try to douse the flames until the Colfax fire department arrived. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph
TEAMWORK — Firefighters from the Colfax fire department did not have to travel far to reach a semi fire in downtown Colfax the afternoon of August 13 across the street from The Outhouse Bar about 2 p.m. Before the fire department arrived with the ultra high-pressure system, the cab was a raging inferno. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph
MOPPING UP — Colfax firefighters worked quickly to knock down a semi fire on Main Street in Colfax across from The Outhouse Bar the afternoon of August 13. Before the fire department arrived, the driver used a hose from a nearby house to try to douse the flames. —photo by LeAnn R. Ralph