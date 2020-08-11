STEVEN M. PALMER

Steve Palmer, age 70 of Knapp, WI passed away peacefully on Mar. 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Steve was born to Merle and Betty Palmer on Aug. 20, 1949 in Glenwood City, WI. He grew up in the Boyceville area, attending Hawthorne grade school which is the same school his father attended. Steve graduated from Boyceville High School in 1967. He retired in 2011 after 30 years with Wisco Signs out of Eau Claire, WI.

Steve is survived by the love of his life Pam Palmer; his mother Betty Palmer-Pittman; sister Barbara Palmer; children, Cyndy (Ted) Endl, Jimmy (Tara) Palmer, Sarah Aho, Heather (Tim) Byington; and step children, Angie (Steve) Hoffman and Chad (Tanya) Link; also grandchildren, Kesha, Danny and Claire Endl, Savannah and Trenton Palmer, Madelyn and Logan Aho, Kenzie Byington, Garett and Riley Hoffman and Brayden Link.

He was preceded in death by his father Merle and brother Mark Palmer and mother in law Norma Hellendrung; in addition, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Steve was an avid Packer Fan and outdoorsman. You could enjoy a cold one with him and Pam in the Palmer Packer Pub during football season. Steve enjoyed hunting season with his brother, son and grandchildren. Steve and Pam were inseparable and truly were soulmates for life. They enjoyed fishing, thriftsaling and going to the casino. You have never seen two people happier than when dancing to the oldies.

The memorial service for immediate family will be held at Olson Funeral Home, 615 Wilson Avenue, Menomonie, WI on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. There will be visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday Aug. 21, 2020 at the funeral home in Menomonie, WI. The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday Aug. 21, 2020 beginning at 4:00 pm at Dean and Sues, 2002 Midway Rd, Menomonie, WI. Meal will be provided with to-go options available.

The family would like to thank Angie Hoffman for her ongoing dedication and care she provided Steve. The family would also like to thank Eau Claire Mayo Hospice Team, Dr. Beckermann and especially Dr. Kincaid, Steve’s cardiologist who fought the battle with him for so many years and called him a “Survivor” If you knew Steve at all; you know that is exactly what he was…a SURVIVOR.

