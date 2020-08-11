Final payment approved for Boyceville’s Main St. Project

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — Erik Evenson of MSA Engineering out of Rice Lake reported to the Village Board Monday evening that the village’s Main Street Project was complete except for some restoration and recommended that the Village make the final payment of $12,260.74 and withholds $2,250 from Skid Steer Guy who was the contractor on the project to cover the restoration item.

Evenson noted that with the project completed and the final payment made he could apply to the Department of Transportation for release of some $371,000 in grant money due the village for the project.

Evenson also reported that the utility extension to the north along East Street to serve the new Dollar General store was nearing completion and the seeding was done last week. He also touched on the Waste Water Treatment plan that they are working on.

In other reports, Airport manger, Joel Timblin reported that the runway rebuilding project set for next year is on schedule and he discussed the fuel sales at the airport.

Public Works director Don Rose informed the board that a fire hydrant was damaged by a hit and run vehicle and the repair cost is $900. The responsible party has of this date not been identified. It is suspected that a four-wheeler made have caused the damage.

Police Chief Greg Lamkin’s 12-page report stated the department had 125 officer calls in July with another 20 on ordinance complaints, permits and citizens contacts. His report noted that they have been working with the school and the crossing guards are ready for the return of students next month.

In other action the board approved variance and zoning change for property owned by Robert Rieckenberg along Railroad Avenue and West Street. He noted to the board that the property has four addresses, three along Railroad Avenue and one on East Street and that it has a single property identification number. He asked the village to split the property from one ID number, which is presently both commercial and residential into two separate numbers, one for commercial and one for residential.

The board also accepted a donation of four plastic pet waste eliminator stations. Pattie Stevens informed the board that these would allow pet owners to deposit pet waste into these containers to help keep the village’s park and walkways clear of dog waste. The station has a plastic drum fasten to a post with a sign indicating what the devise is for. She is donating four stations at a cost to her of $596.00.

The board also approved replacing some concrete walks near the village hall, granted an operator’s license to Nathan Stuart and granted a Class B license to the Boyceville Wrestling Club for a softball tournament at Pafko Park for August 21, 22, and 23 and issued a tobacco license to the Dollar Store.