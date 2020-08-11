Boyceville to stay with Dunn County Solid Waste program

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — The Village board voted to stay with the Dunn County solid waste and recycling program for 2021. This action comes after Dunn County is proposing to increase the per capita fee at their five collection sites for next year.

According to published reports the 2020 budget at the center is expected to have a deficit of almost a half million dollars and estimates for 2021 show a deficit of over $800,000.

Part of the deficit is due to increases in hauling costs and that the county is receiving less for recyclables than it received in past years.

Boyceville Village President Gib Krueger informed the Village board Monday evening that the proposed Solid Waste and Recycling assessment for next year is estimated to cost the village $84,000 to stay with the county. Krueger also noted that the county would like an answer by August 19th.

Krueger noted that after that date the county will know what municipalities are staying with the program and which ones are dropping out and then they will be able to determine the cost for each that are staying with the county.

For this year the village costs for both recycling and solid waste to Dunn County is $24,909.

After much discussion about cost for other means of handling the residents’ waste, Village Board member Jonathan Farrell stated, “I would like to stay with Dunn County.” Krueger related that, “We are looking at a big increase.” After some more discussion, Farrell moved to stay with Dunn County, that motion received a second from board member Lukas Montgomery. On the roll call vote members Farrell, Montgomery, Megan Mittlestadt, and Laura Kincade voted to stay with Dunn County and President Krueger voted against staying with Dunn County for 2021. Board member Brad Stevens was absent from the meeting and board member Bud Gilbertson abstained from voting.