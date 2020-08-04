Paul Score 90th birthday

90TH BIRTHDAY SURPRISE — Paul Score (right) and his wife Marliyn waved at a parade of vehicles filled with family and friends that passed by their Town of Hay River home last Friday, July 31 to wish a surprised Paul a Happy 90th birthday. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
A LINE-UP of vehicle of all types traveled down County Road F in Hay River Township to wish Paul Score a happy 90th birthday. Above Marsha Amble gets out of a car to place a homemade “Happy Birthday Paul” sign in his yard. Paul and his wife Marliyn were surprised with the Friday, July 31 parade, which was organized by family, and included cars, trucks, tractors, UTVs, a Praire Farm Fire Truck and a Dunn County Sheriff’s Office squad. —photo by Shawn DeWitt