Off The Editor’s Desk – 8-5-2020

What a circus!

The three ring circus in Washington D.C. is just getting hotter and if you think we have seen the last of that show, just wait, because in the next ninety days or so before the November election, the main event will unfold.

First we had to endure almost three years of an impeachment proceedings again President Trump by the Democratic controlled House of Representatives and last week that same body put the United States Attorney General William Barr on trial.

He was invited to testify by the House Judiciary Committee about a range of matters involving the Justice Department treatment of cases involving two of President Trump’s associates. He was hardly given a chance to have his say when the Democratic members of the committee accused him of everything from covering up for the president to sending armed federal personnel to arresting peaceful demonstrators, and hurled personal attacks against the Attorney General.

According to a CBS News report, “Barr faced the House Judiciary Committee in a contentious hearing that covered a range of matters involving the Justice Department including its treatment of cases involving two of President Trump’s associates (Roger Stone and General Flynn) and the federal response to protests in Washington, D.C and Portland.

“Barr was peppered with questions from the committee for more than five hours, with exchanges between the attorney general and Democrats became laden with sarcastic quips and partisan jabs.”

Barr was not allowed to testify and when he did Democratic committee members interpreted him.

In his open written statement Barr stated that members of the committee “have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions.”

Barr defended sending federal officers to Portland, telling the asking the committee, “Since when is it OK to burn down a federal court?”

Barr told the Committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, “You are a real class act” after the congressman denied Barr’s request for a five-minute break during the hearing.

I think there is an investigation on going against the Obama-Biden administration and if that comes to a resolution, especially before the election, the Democratic Party will suffer its biggest loss in history.

The top Republican on the committee, Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio summed it up this way, by accusing the congressional Democrats of attacking Barr because he has raised questions about the actions of the Obama administration during the 2016 presidential campaign.

And, last week, Obama spoke at the funeral of Congressman John Lewis, which turned out to be nothing more than a campaign speech and he compared the current administration to George Wallace, former Democratic Governor of Alabama, who promoted segregation.

I would challenge the former President to visit Minneapolis and Portland to see what the peaceful demonstrators did to damage those cities. They burned and looted many business and because the Minneapolis city officials have no backbones, the demonstrators were allow to destroy one of the City’s police buildings.

Lawlessness is still on the rampage in Minneapolis and many other big cities in this country. Reports that I have seen show that more than a hundred people have been shot in Minneapolis so far this summer and I hesitate to try to find out how many have been shot in Chicago this year. So Mr. Obama you may try to pull the wool over the eyes of the citizens of this county, but the facts show somewhat of a different story.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton