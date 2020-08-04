MARY LOU E. SLIND

Mary Lou Elizabeth Slind died at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie on Friday, July 31, 2020 of heart disease.

Mary was born Oct 4, 1935 in Elk Mound, Wisconsin to Arthur Edward and Ruth Marie (Reinke) Hintz. She graduated from Elk Mound High School and began working with Dunn County Electric. Later she worked with various organizations including Hay River Township in Dunn County as Town Clerk. Most recently she used her skills in pie making at the former Corner Cupboard in Boyceville, Wisconsin.

She married Loren Roland Slind, son of Eddie and Gladys (Marlett) Slind on May 12, 1962 and built their life of 51 years of marriage together having three children, Daniel, Julie, and Jeanette. Mary loved her family and loved to cook and quilt. She did everything to the best of her ability and encouraged her children and grandchildren to do likewise. She was immensely proud of her family and loved watching them grow up. She especially enjoyed baking pies and was well regarded for her skills. She was also involved in a variety of activities at Trinity Lutheran church and was an active church member until her health would no longer allow her to do so.

Mary is survived by her children Daniel (Cheryl) of Baldwin, Julie (Nick) Schommer of Hager City, and Jeanette Amundson of Chippewa Falls, grandchildren Meegan (Derek) Bassett, Courtney (Nick) Stowell, Mitchell Slind (fiancé McKayla Wink) and Micheala Slind (boyfriend Tyler Troiola), sister-in-law Louetta Hintz, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Loren, parents Arthur Edward and Ruth Marie (Reinke) Hintz, brother Robert Hintz, and son-in-law Roger Amundson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. A private service will be followed with a public burial on Wednesday, August 5th at 11:30 am in the Mound Cemetery in Downing, Wisconsin. There will be a luncheon, including pie, at the farm following the graveside service.

