High-speed chase covering two states ends with suspect’s capture

A male suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Woodbury, MN and ended near Roberts in St. Croix County.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending positive identification.

At about 4:48 a.m. on Friday, July 20, 2020, the St. Croix County Emergency Communications Center was alerted to a vehicle pursuit that was traveling eastbound on 1-94, towards the Wisconsin border. The vehicle was being pursued by the Woodbury Police Department, and was being operated by a suspect, in what was described as an attempted homicide, that occurred in Bloomington MN.

The information that was relayed to St. Croix County was that the male suspect may be armed with a handgun, and that he has a history with improvised explosive devices.

The vehicle entered St. Croix County, and the pursuit was joined by the Hudson Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 120 mph during the pursuit and was attempting to ram squad cars that were in his vicinity. His vehicle became disabled on 1-94 at mile post 13, just east of the Roberts exit, in Warren Township.

The suspect fled the vehicle on foot carrying a black backpack and entered a cornfield. Responding units set up a perimeter, and began assembling resources, to include several K9’s, for a search. The suspect was located and was taken into custody after following commands from the on-scene deputies. There were no injuries as a result of the arrest incident.

Traffic that was traveling on eastbound 1-94 in this area was diverted at the Roberts exit, and this portion of the freeway was closed for almost an hour as law enforcement secured the scene and the vehicle.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance to the Bloomington Police Department as needed and will continue to investigate the incidents that occurred within the jurisdiction of St. Croix County as a result of the pursuit.