Two vehicle accident in Boyceville

A TWO-VEHICLE accident at the intersection of Charlotte Street and Highway 79 in the Village of Boyceville Monday afternoon, July 20 drew emergency responses from the Boyceville Police Department, whose officer is seen talking to the driver of the pick-up, Boyceville EMS and Fire and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Occupants of both vehicle were evaluated by Boyceville EMTs. There was no information available at press time Tuesday morning about the accident which occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. —photo by Shawn DeWitt