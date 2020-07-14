Jerome K. Hedlund, age 86 of Farmington died July 6, 2020, at his home at the Legacy of Farmington.

Jerome was born May 8, 1934 to Ed and Dorothy (Ward) Hedlund in Downing, WI. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1952. Jerome served his country with the U.S. Army from 1952-54. Jerome was united in marriage to Judith Klinger on May 24, 1958. Jerome worked at the St. Paul Ford Assembly plant for over 48 years. He enjoyed fishing, fixing anything, never having an idle moment, spending time with family and playing cards.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Judy; five children, Joy (Jim) Eldred, Jean (Mark) Richardson, John, Joe (Nancy) and Jim (Tara). 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Dewayne (Helen) Hedlund of Boyceville, WI, Sherry Bay and Sandy Rooney of St. Paul, MN and Sheila (Paul) Webber of Burlington, WI; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Sister Shirley Miller; in-laws, Jim and Sis Klinger and brother-in laws Ron Miller, Ken Bay, Tom Rooney and Bill Klinger.

Our family lost an amazing Husband, Father, Brother, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Uncle, and Friend. Jerome Hedlund or some of you know him as Jerry lived life to the fullest. He loved his kids very much and truly enjoyed being a grandpa. Jerome and Judy seldomly missed one of their kids, grandkids, or great-grandkids events.

Jerome had a love for cards, cookies, coffee, and old cars in no particular order but especially enjoyed when all the topics came together in one visit. Also, who can forget the passion for fishing. He enjoyed fishing, telling fishing stories, and even more eating all the crappies he would catch.

Lastly, he was a spiritual man. He enjoyed attending mass and saying the Rosary. He fought brain cancer the over seven years with faith on his side and handled anything that came his way with grace. He never complained of the treatments, losing his hair, or being tired.

Jerome always had the smile that would light up the room (some would say an Elvis Presley smile). Our family will continue to carry on the lessons, traits, and traditions this extraordinary man has left behind for the Hedlund Family. We love you forever and always. You will never be forgotten; we will cherish our memories of you. Until we meet again. Thank you for the gift of great memories and a legacy of love.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Farmington. Visitation will be begin at 9:30 prior to the start of Mass. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.