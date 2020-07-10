Glenwood City Rustic Lore Days Cancels Amid COVID-19 Public Health Concerns

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its uncertain impact on community health, the Glenwood City Rustic Lore Days Committee has made the very difficult decision to cancel our annual city celebration days — Rustic Lore Days — for 2020.

The committee, along with guidance from the Saint Croix County Health Department, has assessed the risk to the public, local organizations/clubs, volunteers and our community. In considering the possible health risks to these groups, coupled with the uncertainty for acceptable social gathering sizes/guidelines and financial implications, the committee has decided that it is in the best interest to cancel Rustic Lore Days for 2020.

The cancellation of Rustic Lore Days for 2020 will result in the following Rustic Lore Days sponsored events being cancelled:

City Wide Garage Sales

Friday Family Fun Night

Friday Night Street Dance

BINGO and Meat Raffle

Saturday Afternoon Street Dance

Saturday Night Street Dance

Grand Parade

While there are still many other community events that occur throughout the Rustic Lore Days weekend, the decisions to move forward or cancel non-Rustic Lore Days sponsored events will be left to the discretion of our community partners and organizations/clubs.

Although the majority of the weekend events are cancelled, there are still items that the Rustic Lore Days Committee is offering in an alternative format as to still commemorate our annual celebrations. These items are as follows:

Promotional Sales of Rustic Lore Days T-Shirts, Buttons, Raffle Tickets (raffle ticket prize winners will still be awarded)

Golden Wheel Hunt (golden wheel will still be hidden to search for; clues will be posted on our website; Golden Wheel Hunt winner will still be awarded)

Coloring Contest (coloring sheets can be found on our website; coloring contest winners will still be awarded)

Queen’s Pageant and Coronation (alternative format for the crowning of the new 2020-2021 court and farewells for the outgoing 2019-2020 court; more details to come)

In addition, we are still encouraging our community to support our local businesses, organizations and clubs with events/activities that they may choose to continue over the Rustic Lore Days weekend; however, we still encourage citizens to be smart, use good judgement and abide by the hygiene and social distancing guidelines in place.

We know that this cancellation comes as a huge disappointment to our community along with all of those that plan, attend, participate, volunteer and support events during the Rustic Lore Days weekend. However, the safety of all involved in our annual celebration is our greatest priority and therefore felt that this cancellation decision was the best action to ensure everyone stays healthy during a time of such uncertainty.

We are looking forward to — and already planning for — Rustic Lore Days 2021 which is set for September 10-12, 2021 where we will remember and honor the 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks. Until then, stay safe, be well and continue to support each other! We will miss seeing you in September!

Any questions or concerns about Glenwood City Rustic Lore Days, please contact Jacob Maes, Interim Co-Chair at 715-781-7129 or maes.jacob@gmail.com or Austin Sandow, Interim Co-Chair at 715-781-5062 or austin.sandow15@gmail.com.

–Glenwood City Rustic Lore Days Committee

www.glenwoodcityrusticloredays.com