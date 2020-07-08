Three in custody following multiple-county pursuit

Three people are in custody following a pursuit early Wednesday morning, July 8 that began in Trempealeau County and later ended in Dunn County.

Law enforcement has not yet release the names of those arrested.

On July 8, 2020 at approximately 6:55 am, a Wisconsin State Patrol Lt. attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on I-94 westbound at mile marker 88 in Trempealeau County. The vehicle fled westbound, but it turned around in a crossover and headed back eastbound around mile marker 82. The pursuit was terminated when visual observation was lost near mile marker 95.

A state patrol Trooper in an airplane later spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on I94 at mile marker 59. Another Trooper in a cruiser located the vehicle at mile marker 54 westbound in Dunn County and began to pursue. They continued westbound and the suspect vehicle hit tire deflation devices which caused the two front tires to go flat.

The vehicle took Exit 45 and stopped in the parking lot of the Andersen Windows manufacturing plant just north of the interstate in Menomonie. All three occupants ran from the vehicle on foot, but were taken into custody after the area was searched.

A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle and a handgun was thrown from the vehicle into the ditch near where the pursuit ended. Charges in the case include fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, obstruction/resisting, speed, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Police Department assisted in the search and with the investigation which remains active at this time.