Boyceville Dollar General Store under construction

Dollar General Store BV

RISING QUICKLY is the new Dollar General Store that is being built along East Street (Hwy 79 N) across from Tiffany Creek Elementary School. Builders had already erected all four exterior walls by last Wednesday, July 1. —photo. by Shawn DeWitt

