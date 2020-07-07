Boyceville Dollar General Store under construction By Editor | July 7, 2020 | 0 RISING QUICKLY is the new Dollar General Store that is being built along East Street (Hwy 79 N) across from Tiffany Creek Elementary School. Builders had already erected all four exterior walls by last Wednesday, July 1. —photo. by Shawn DeWitt Posted in Area Breaking News, Boyceville, News, Tribune News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pierce County Fair Cancels Amid COVID-19 Public Health Concerns July 7, 2020 | No Comments » Emerald man dies after driving into a flooded roadway! June 29, 2020 | No Comments » Heavy rains send creeks over banks, washing away roads and flooding fields June 29, 2020 | No Comments » St. Croix County declares state of emergency due to flooding June 29, 2020 | No Comments » St. Croix County Health officials release updated health advisory June 23, 2020 | No Comments »