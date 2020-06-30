Rosella Arlene (Cormican) Burton, born October 31, 1934, left her physical body on June 27, 2020 at the age of 85. She was passionate about fishing, hunting, baking, sewing, all things gardening and finding a good bargain — but most importantly — she fiercely loved her family and God.

Married in 1951, and enjoying 55 years of marriage to Gaylen, Rosella created a welcoming home for all. Family, friends and even strangers were always greeted warmly with a smile and a pot of coffee along with a plate of food or desserts and good conversation. She loved to be the connector between family members and friends as you could always count on her to catch you up-to-date on what was going on in their lives. She was the non-digital form of Facebook long before anyone knew what that was.

Knowing there were many children who needed a family, she welcomed numerous foster children into her home and heart throughout the years. Many of them had never known a loving home or a full stomach prior to meeting Rose. She nurtured them as if they had always belonged in her family. Her legacy will live on for generations to come because of the seeds she planted in the garden that was her life.

She is survived by children- Sherry (Lynn) Smith, Bobby Burton, Brenda (Brian) Russell, Jason (Angela) Burton, and Vanessa (Robin) Harris.

Grandchildren – Mindy (Randy) Nelson, Amy (Allen) Walk, Darin Smith, Jamie (Angie) Larson, Joshua (Becky) Burton, Sarah (Mike) Weber, Breanna, Brooke and Bryce Russell, Evelyn and James Harris.

Great-grandchildren – Jerod, Jordan, Jacob and Makayla Nelson, Colin Hanson, Courtney Walk, Kyle Smith, Sydney and Brady Larson, Rayden and Jaxton Weber, and tiny newcomer, Makenna Rose Russell.

Siblings Dorothy Burton, and Marvin (Carol) Cormican.

Rosella is enthusiastically greeted on the other side by her loving husband Gaylen, her children Michael and Brent Burton, Ginger Larson (and her unborn child), her grandchild Marcus Walk, her parents Anna and Clarence Cormican, her many beloved brothers, and her dear friend Paul Ulrich.

Visitation will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A graveside prayer service will be held at the Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.