Phyllis Jean (Platson) Windsor went to be with her Lord on June 22, 2020 in Ridgeland, WI.

Phyllis was born March 19, 1932 in rural Glenwood City to Henry and Minnie Platson. She attended Glenwood City Schools, married Harold (Fat) Windsor on July 23, 1950 and lived the majority of her life in the Boyceville-Knapp area.

Phyllis is survived by four sons, Michael (Virginia) of Virginia Beach, VA, Kenneth (Roberta) of Knapp, WI, Allan of Ridgeland, WI, Duane of Menomonie, WI; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Schultz of Knapp, WI, Ella Mae Hop of Menomonie, WI, and Marlene (Molly) Woolhouse of Boyceville, WI, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Windsor; and nine siblings.

Mom peacefully, quietly, and confidently went home to be with her Lord and Savior. We’ll miss you Mom, but because of God’s love, grace, and mercy, we’ll see you again.

A Memorial, Celebration of her life will be held at the Knapp Park, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.