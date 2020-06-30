Martin J. Knoebel, Jr., 83, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Watertown Health Care Center.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.

Martin John Knoebel, Jr. was born on April 23, 1937 to Martin and Alouise (McCarthy) Knoebel in Menomonie. He was a janitor for the Kettle Moraine School System. He resided in Dousman for several years, and after his retirement he moved to Watertown.

He served in the National Guard in the early 1960’s and was deployed to the State of Washington during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Martin is survived by his siblings: Ruth (Hank) Asen, Janice (Curt) Buss, Charles (Mary) Knoebel, Alfred (Fritz) Knoebel; a niece Carol Staples; nephews: Todd Buss, Jeff Asen, Kristopher Knoebel.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Dycora Nursing Home/Watertown Health Care Center and Rainbow Hospice for their kind care. The calls updating them on Martin’s condition was especially appreciated during the last few months.