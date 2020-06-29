St. Croix County state of emergency flooding

On June 29, 2020 the St. Croix County Board Chair, David Peterson signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency due to recent flooding.

The state of emergency gives St. Croix County the authority to close or clear roads and to utilize state resources if they become available.

On June 28 and 29, parts of St. Croix County received over seven inches of rain causing flooding and washed out roads across the county. The areas experiencing significant flooding are the Municipalities of Kinnickinnic, Pleasant Valley, Rush River, Eau Galle, Warren, Hammond, Baldwin, Springfield, Erin Prairie, Emerald, Glenwood, Cylon, and Forest.

St. Croix County Emergency Management is utilizing United Way 2-1-1 for disaster assessment assistance for residents. If your home or business has been impacted by flooding you can dial 2-1-1to report damage,request shelter, and request support to help with debris management, roof tarping, mold mitigation and remediation, and more. We have made arrangements with the Red Cross for shelter support and are sending out information to all municipalities regarding declarations, damage assessment, sheltering, and other resources. At the time of this press release, known impacted roads include:

• 1000 block 190th St. Baldwin, WI–Road washed out

• 2100 110th Ave. Baldwin, WI-Bridge washed out

• Cty TK DD/240thSt. Baldwin, WI-Road washed out

• Hwy 12/220thSt. Deer Park, WI-Road washed out

•2254 130thAve. Emerald, WI-Bridge washed out

•2900 block 200thAve. Glenwood City, WI-Road washed out

•West Blvd/Hwy65 RobertsWI-Street damage

The St. Croix County Highway Department anticipates that any road with an active drainage way will be blocked. They recommend drivers use I-94 and State Highway 65 and 64. Impacts west of StateHighway65 appear to be limited, so traffic on the west side of the county should see minimal impact. This flooding may lead to longer term closures. We will be evaluating the damage as the floodwater subsides to ensure that it is safe for traffic. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management,and Highway Department are closely monitoring this situation. We are advising no travel through impacted areas. Please do not attempt to cross flooded roads or drive around barriers. We will provide updates on the St. Croix County Facebook page as we have more information.

The proclamation can be found here: https://www.sccwi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5952/state-of-emergency-proclamation-flooding-6-29-20

A Message for Private Well Owners From Public Health

Private well owners with flooded wells should take the following precautions:

•Do not drink or bathe in water from a private well that has been or is flooded.

•Wait until floodwaters have receded before sampling or disinfecting your well.

•To sample your water supply yourself, obtain a well water testing kit from your local public health department.

•If contamination is found, disinfect your well/water supply.

Until the test results are known, follow these procedures to ensure safe drinking water:

•Drink bottled water or water from a known, safe source.

•If necessary, you can make water safe to drink by boiling it for five minutes.

•If the water is cloudy, odorous, colored -do not drink the water!

If floodwater came within 300 feet of your well–but did not reach the well –Public Health recommends having your well water tested for coliform bacteria as a precaution. You do not need to disinfect your well before having it tested. However, if the test comes back positive for bacteria, the well needs to be disinfected. If you have questions about well contamination, call St. Croix Public Health at 715-246-8263