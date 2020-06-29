Heavy rains send creeks over banks, washing away roads and flooding fields

Several town roads were underwater and some were washed away including a section of 150th Avenue in the Town of Glenwood near the county line. Besides washing away the road, the two culverts under 150th Avenue were washed a couple hundred yards downstream. Water was over 320th Street south of the Glenwood City School.

Water was also over State Highway 170 west of Boyceville at 180th Street and St. Croix County Highway S was flooded and water washed a part of the road away under the railroad overpass on St. Croix County Highway S Emerald Township. Water was also over the road on 170th Avenue near County Road O.

Dunn County Q also had water over the road and at Q and 1150th Avenue at Best Valley, water was over that town road.