Emerald man dies after driving into a flooded roadway!

The rains started coming shortly after supper-time Sunday evening and by eight on Monday morning about five inches of rain had covered our area and sent local streams into flood stage.

High Water caused the death of an Emerald man, who lost control of his car after he drove into water that was flooding a roadway.

According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office indicating that they responded to the area of Highway 63 and County Highway E for reports of a one vehicle crash on County E approximately one-tenth of a mile east of Highway 63 in Baldwin Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation and statements from witnesses indicated a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Gary J. Parent, age 70, of Emerald was westbound on County E. The van drove into water that was flooding the roadway, lost control and entered the north ditch.

The van then was inundated with water and was submerged becoming totally covered with water.

Parent was rescued by members of the United Fire and Rescue and transported to Western Wisconsin Health by Baldwin EMS where he was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

United Fire and Rescue was already in this area as several other cars had also become submerged in water and rescue efforts were underway with these cars.

Washington County, Minnesota sent a dive team to St. Croix County, but they were not involved in the recovery, but did check out that vehicle and a couple of others that were in the water.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. This is the first traffic fatality in St. Croix County for 2020.