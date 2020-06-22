Update: Missing individual last seen in Elk Mound found safe

UPDATE: Subject has been located safe in Woodville, WI.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Elk Mound Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing individual. Austin J. Klopstein, 23 years of age, walked away from a group home in the Village of Elk Mound in the early hours of todays date. Austin is a high function adult with autism. He is believed to be wearing a multi colored sweater, blue jeans, Puma brand shoes carrying a blue-gray and black backpack and is believed to have left on a gray and black mountain bike. If anyone has information on Austin’s whereabouts or observes him please contact the Dunn County Communications center at 715-232-1348