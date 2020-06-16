St. Croix County health officials confirm first death due to COVID-19

NEW RICHMOND – On June 15, St. Croix County Public Health Officials confirmed the first death of a St. Croix County resident due to COVID-19. The individual who was receiving treatment at a hospital in the twin cities metro area was 74 years old, had an underlying health condition, and had been hospitalized for several days. Additional information about the individual’s death, the name of the hospital, and city of residence will not be disclosed. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to family and friends during this time of loss. We must all work together to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents,” said Patty Schachtner, St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

“We are saddened to lose a member of our community to COVID-19. My deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this difficult time. This death reinforces the seriousness of this disease. Without a vaccine and with limited treatment options, preventing the spread of Covid-19 is our biggest priority,” said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.

To prevent the further spread of Covid-19, we recommend wearing a mask or cloth face covering when around others. In addition, we recommend continuing to practice social distancing, frequent and proper handwashing, and to stay home if you are sick.

St. Croix County Public Health Officials continue to monitor data on COVID-19 in our county. At the time of this press release, the county has 118 confirmed (positive) cases. Out of the 118 confirmed cases, 30 people are still under isolation, and are recovered. Current information can be found on the St. Croix County Covid-19 Informational Dashboard.