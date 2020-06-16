JAMES H. MCNAMARA By Editor | June 16, 2020 | 0 James H. McNamara, 81 of Boyceville, WI formerly of Emerald, WI died Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI. Services are pending with the Anderson Funeral in Glenwood City, WI. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts KENNETH “BO” J. ANDERSON June 16, 2020 | No Comments » MICHAEL LOWELL MICKELSON June 16, 2020 | No Comments » IRENE ANDERSON June 9, 2020 | No Comments » PHYLLIS JEAN (FINK, BRANDENBURG) RYAN June 9, 2020 | No Comments » ELLA V. WILLERT June 9, 2020 | No Comments »