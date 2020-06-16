MADISON—The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change calls for public input as it works to craft policy recommendations for Gov. Evers ahead of the 2021-2023 biennial budget.

Over the next few weeks, the task force will host virtual listening sessions for members of the public. These listening sessions will include brief presentations about a variety of issues related to the climate crisis and then provide opportunities for members of the public to share any comments and recommendations they may have.

The virtual listening sessions will be held on the following dates:

• Listening Session #1: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00 PM

• Listening Session #2: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12:00 – 2:00 PM

• Listening Session #3: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00 PM

• Listening Session #4: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00 PM

• Listening Session #5: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00 PM

In addition to the virtual listening sessions, the public is welcome to submit written commentary and recommendations via the task force’s recently launched website, ClimateChange.wi.gov. The website also houses information on all task force member meetings, as well as up-to-date information on the task force’s operations.

“The Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change is made up of leaders from various industries and communities, but we cannot do this work alone,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes. “Input from the public will be vital to developing recommendations that both reflect the will of the people and are informed by our diverse and knowledgeable communities.”

Listening session dates and times are subject to change. Please consult ClimateChange.wi.gov for up-to-date information.