Body found in Chippewa River identified as homeless man from Eau Claire

TOWN OF DUNN — A body recovered from the Chippewa River in the Town of Dunn has been identified as homeless man from Eau Claire.

According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, the body was identified as Steven L. Feld, age 66, a white male who was currently homeless and living in the City of Eau Claire.

The Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a body in the Chippewa River upstream of the old railroad bridge in the Town of Dunn shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Dunn County deputies responded to the scene and determined the body was that of a white male who was deceased.

The Dunn County medical examiner responded to the scene and assisted with recovering the body, and an autopsy was conducted at the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office in Minnesota.

The autopsy determined Feld’s death was consistent with fresh water drowning, and there were no traumatic injuries to the body, according to the news release.

Feld’s death remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and the Eau Claire Police Department.

Anyone who had contact with Steven Feld or communicated with him after May 28 is asked to contact Investigator Jake Mack of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department at 715-232-1348.