Irene Anderson, age 80 of Spring Valley, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home in Gilman Township, sadly just four weeks after her husband Mike.

Irene was born April 2, 1940 to Julius and Amelia (Chevrier) Aebly in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. She grew up and attended Glenwood City High School, graduating with the class of 1958. Upon graduation, she moved to South St. Paul where she met the love of her life, Michael W. Anderson.

On October 29, 1966 she married Michael in South St. Paul. Together, they had 4 children, Theresa, Sandra, Brenda and Jeffrey. In 1975 they moved to a small hobby farm in Spring Valley, WI. Irene set her life’s mission to raising and caring for her family, as well as others, working part time as a nurses’ aide and a home health aide for patients who suffered from Alzheimers. Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family. Irene’s Christian faith guided her everyday and she instilled this faithful foundation in her children.

Irene had many hobbies, some of which included reading, knitting, sewing, gardening and being a leader for Victory Strivers 4H Club.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband Michael, parents, sister Mary Birch and brothers Paul and Mike.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Theresa Brorson of Spring Valley, Sandra McCulloch of Baldwin, Brenda Ninneman (Chris) of Spring Valley, and her son Jeffrey Anderson (Amy Nyen) of Menomonie; her 12 grandchildren, Benjamin Brorson, Pamela Brorson Gartmann (Tim), Haili and Tanner McCulloch, Samuel (Hannah Keifer), Jacob, Jordan and Lilly Ninneman, Evan, Elijah, Joel and Trenton Anderson, her great grandchildren Kaydence and Brayden Brorson, Emelynn and Henry Gartmann and Brody Stevens; her siblings George (Joy) Aebly of Crystal, MN, Jay Aebly of Salisbury, MD, Annette Russell of Merrifield, MN, Larry (Gloria) Aebly of Chetek, WI, Bernie (Natalie) Aebly of Jacksonville, FL, Rita Haupt of River Falls, WI, David Aebly of Whitelaw, WI, Harold (Geri) Aebly of Menomonie, WI, Tom Aebly of Glenwood City, WI and Mark (Barb) Aebly of Eau Claire WI, as well as many other relatives and friends.

A public graveside service for Irene and Mike (encouraging social distancing) will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gilman Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Valley.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.