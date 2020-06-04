Boyceville Community Schools announce selection of new elementary principal

BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville Community School District Administrator Nick Kaiser announced today (June 4) that the board of education has approved the selection of DeeAnn Thompson (soon to be Sol) for the position of elementary principal for the Boyceville Community School District. Thompson was chosen as the new elementary principal from a field of 30 qualified individuals.

Thompson has served as an Educational Consultant for CESA #11 for the past three years. Prior to that she taught at the middle school level at Elk Mound Schools. Thompson replaces Andy Hoeppner effective July 1, 2020.