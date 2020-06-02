Glenny I. Lande, age 90 of Knapp, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.

Glenny was born November 6, 1929 in Menomonie to D. Harold and Candace (Burton) Grapes. She was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Knapp where she attended until marriage. Glenny attended school at Knapp and graduated from Boyceville in 1948. On February 24, 1949 she married Thomas Lande in Menomonie.

Glenny is survived by her daughter Teresa (Mark) Stevens, 3 grandchildren Jessica (Dale) Deutsch, Jeremy (Patty) Radle and Dillon Stevens; 5 great-grandchildren Hunter and DJ Deutsch, Rosko, Blake and Lilly Radle; 2 grand-dogs Twizzy and Windsor; 3 sisters Jerane Wolbert, Margaret Hastings and Naomi (Dale) Hammond; 2 sisters-in-law Helen Lande and Ruth Furman; brother-in-law Joe (Nelwyn) Lande; she is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friend Midge Rice.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Thomas.

A special thank you to the staff at American Lutheran Home and to Krista Otto with hospice.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Township of Stanton, Dunn County.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

