Health Advisory: Public Health releases recommendations to prevent further COVID in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY – On Wednesday, May 13, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court issued a decision invalidating the Safer at Home Order. In response to the Court’s ruling, St. Croix County has worked to develop a health advisory to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“The Health Advisory issued today, recognizes that we can’t go back to normal daily living. St. Croix County empathizes with everyone who has been impacted by COVID-19. We know everyone has a part in fighting the spread of COVID-19. This advisory explains what people can do,” said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.

The health advisory is meant to protect public health and safety of the community. The following tools of physical distancing and preventative measures are effective in controlling the spread of disease:

• Staying home if you are sick

• Washing your hands often

• Not touching your face

• Wearing a cloth face covering in public- if medically and culturally appropriate

• Maintaining social distancing

We will need to continue to do these things to ensure we are protecting the public health and the prosperity of our community as businesses begin to reopen.

“Our community is thankful for all of our local businesses, and we recognize there is a need to reopen in a way that is safe and responsible. We appreciate that the Public Health Department has confidence in the community and commitment to the health and safety of all our residents. I am asking every St. Croix County resident to continue to adhere to safe practices to protect one another, and those in high risk categories,” stated St. Croix County Sheriff, Scott Knudson.