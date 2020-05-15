Dunn County Buildings to Remain Closed to the Public

MENOMONIE —Dunn County Administration announced today that all Dunn County buildings and facilities will remain closed to the general public through the end of May. On or before June 1, 2020, the policy may be extended or amended. The public will be notified in this event.

“This is a prudent decision given that, despite the end of the Safer at Home order, COVID-19 is still a threat to public health,” said County Manager Paul Miller. “Continued restricted access to County buildings and facilities is deemed necessary to protect residents and employees of Dunn County.”

Members of the public may enter Dunn County buildings by appointment only. Anyone needing to do business at Dunn County buildings should call ahead. A link to department contact information is at the bottom of this release. The buildings will remain locked and customers with prearranged appointments will be instructed on how to enter the building.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR DUNN COUNTY DEPARTMENTS: https://www.co.dunn.wi.us/departments