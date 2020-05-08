Tribune publishing list of people in St. Croix County that have unclaimed property

The Tribune Press Reporter is publishing a legal notice in the May 13th issue of the newspaper that contains a list of St. Croix County people that may have unclaimed property.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue receives reports from various banks, insurance companies, utilities and other holders of unclaimed property indicating that people and business may be the owners of unclaimed money, stocks, bonds or contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.

The list of names is from the 2019 reporting year as being owned $50.00 or more. If your name appears in the legal notice, you’re entitled to submit a claim. Information on how to submit a claim is explained in the notice.